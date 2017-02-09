* Dubai's Air Arabia sinks on Q4 net loss
* Union Properties drops on lower full-year net profit
* Dana Gas down on Q4 profit drop, Egypt operations
* Kuwait's Agility tumbles after announcing Iraq arbitration
* Egypt's Juhayna cools after strong gains
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 9 Poor fourth-quarter earnings from
two United Arab Emirates companies weighed on stock markets
there on Thursday while Kuwait pulled back in another day of
volatile trade.
Dubai's index fell 1.2 percent to 3,683 points,
retreating from major technical resistance at 3,737-38 points,
the peaks in January.
Air Arabia slumped 8.6 percent in unusually heavy
trade after it made a net loss attributable to owners of 38.6
million dirhams ($10.5 million) versus a net profit of 55.9
million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast a net
profit of 131.8 million dirhams and 127.9 million dirhams
respectively. The board, citing difficult conditions in the
regional aviation industry, recommended a cash dividend of 7
percent for 2016, down from 9 percent for 2015.
Union Properties dropped 6.2 percent after the
mid-sized developer made a 2016 full-year net profit of 211.4
million dirhams, down 51 percent from 2015.
In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas retreated 1.9 percent after
its fourth-quarter net profit came in at $7 million, down from
$134.2 million in the year-ago period. The sharp drop was partly
due to fact that Dana made a one-off gain from an arbitration
settlement in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dana's chief executive said the company continued to face
challenges in the collection of receivables, especially from
Egypt, and that it would not make new investments there. Abu
Dhabi's stock index edged down 0.1 percent.
Kuwait's index fell 1.1 percent in heavy volume,
reversing a rise of the same size on the previous day; the
market surged 19 percent in January and has been sessawing in
volatile trade since then as investors take profits.
Logistics conglomerate Agility tumbled 6.7 percent
after saying it was seeking to settle by arbitration a $380
million dispute with Iraq's government over its investment in
the Iraqi telecommunications industry.
SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT
Egypt's main index fell 0.9 percent. Juhayna Food
Industries fell 2.2 percent but remains up 31.7
percent since Sunday, after investors bought back aggressively
into a food sector hit by the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
Loss-making Egyptian Iron and Steel soared 9.9
percent in unusually heavy trade after the company said it had
laid out a preliminary plan to develop and upgrade some of its
production lines with an expected cost of $200 million. Earlier
this week, the commodities producer said sales grew 25.6 percent
in the six months to Dec. 31.
Saudi Arabia's index closed almost flat with
declining shares outnumbering rising ones by 81 to 63.
Samba Financial Group dropped 1.2 percent while
about two-thirds of insurance stocks closed lower; Al Ahlia for
Cooperative Insurance slumped 5.0 percent
However the largest listed stock, Saudi Basic Industries
, gained 1.1 percent as Brent oil climbed back
over $55.50 a barrel.
Retailer Jarir Marketing added 1.2 percent after
the company said it had opened a new store in Al Madinah, while
Tihama Advertising jumped 8.3 percent after the
securities regulator approved the company's planned share
capital reduction.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.03 percent to 6,969 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 3,683 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,569 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 10,629 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 13,115 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 6,583 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,820 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 1,307 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)