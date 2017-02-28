DUBAI Feb 28 Dubai's stock index outperformed
in an otherwise weak Gulf region in early trade on Tuesday as
investors bought shares that had recently fallen.
The Dubai index added 0.5 percent, with advancing
shares outpacing declining ones by 17 to three. Small-to-mid
sized stocks were the top gainers, with Union Properties
climbing 4.0 percent.
Shares of telecommunications operator Etisalat, the
largest stock on Abu Dhabi's exchange, fell 1.1 percent
to be the main drag on the index, which was down 0.2 percent.
Qatar's index slipped 0.5 percent, weighed down by
banking shares; Qatar National Bank fell 1.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index extended the previous session's
1.1 percent decline, dropping 0.3 percent as all but two of the
12 listed banks fell. Saudi British Bank lost 1.2
percent.
Real estate investment trust Riyad REIT was the
most heavily traded stock, falling 3.3 percent. On Monday it
slumped its 10 percent daily limit.
