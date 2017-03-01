DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the Gulf look
set to consolidate on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald
Trump's speech overnight did little to move global bourses.
Reaction in Asian stock and energy markets to Trump's speech
has been minimal because it was short of details on his economic
policies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan is down about 0.2 percent and the Brent
oil price is up 0.2 percent to $56.64 a barrel.
Qatar's stock index, which tumbled 2.2 percent to
10,702 points on Tuesday, could continue to underperform the
region. The index has technical support on its February lows of
10,505-14 points.
A monthly Reuters poll, published on Tuesday, found 62
percent of Middle Eastern fund managers expect to decrease their
allocations to Qatari equities over the next three months and
none to increase them. That was the most negative outlook
towards Qatar since the survey was launched in September 2013.
