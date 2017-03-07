DUBAI, March 7 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in small ranges on Tuesday in the absence of fresh factors, though two major shares going ex-dividend in Qatar could weigh on the index there.

Although Wall Street fell slightly overnight because of concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's wiretapping allegations, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent. Oil prices are steady.

Doha Bank and Qatar Electricity & Water go ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Qatar's stock index, which fell 0.9 percent to 10,623 points on Monday, has major technical support around 10,500 points, where the February lows coincide with the December peaks. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)