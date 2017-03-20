DUBAI, March 20 Qatar's stock market marginally
outperformed Gulf peers in slow early trade on Monday as it
completed its upgrade to FTSE Russell's secondary emerging
market index, while Saudi Arabia lagged on profit-taking in the
insurance sector.
In Qatar, the second phase of the FTSE upgrade took effect
from the opening, with 20 of the 22 companies selected in
September 2016 seeing their investibility weights doubled.
Stocks in this group were mixed, with Commercial Bank
adding 0.9 percent but Qatar Navigation down
0.9 percent. Many investors tried to front-run the passive funds
brought in over the past few days by the upgrade.
Saudi Arabia's index was down 0.3 percent in the
first half-hour as most insurance shares, which had risen
strongly on Sunday, retreated. Solidarity Saudi Takaful
, which jumped 3.8 percent on Sunday after it said it
had reduced its accumulated losses to below 50 percent of its
capital, was down 0.5 percent.
Banking shares were also weak. Heavyweight Al Rajhi
lost 2.3 percent as its shares went ex-dividend.
Dubai's index was flat, with builder Drake & Scull
, the most heavily traded stock, down 1.1 percent. Emaar
Properties was up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Catherine Evans)