DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf
look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major
international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks
could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up just 0.2 percent while oil prices have
edged marginally higher.
Saudi Arabia plans to tighten restrictions on foreign
workers to pressure companies into hiring more Saudi citizens,
government sources told Reuters late on Monday.
Categories in the Nitaqat system, which penalises companies
with low ratios of Saudi citizens in their workforce, will be
adjusted to increase the pressure, which could increase
companies' costs. One source said the changes would take effect
in September.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)