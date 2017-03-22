DUBAI, March 22 Stock markets in the Gulf
followed international bourses lower in early trade on Wednesday
as crude oil prices trading down near $50 a barrel dented
sentiment towards oil-sensitive shares.
All but two of the 12 listed Saudi Arabian petrochemical
makers fell, dragging the main Saudi index 0.7 percent
lower after 35 minutes. Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
lost 1.0 percent.
Supermarket operator Al Othaim declined 1.0
percent after its board recommended a cash dividend of 2.0
riyals per share for 2016; although the payout was above the
prior year's outlay, it fell below expectations. Analysts at NCB
Capital had forecast the retailer would pay 2.3 riyals.
Construction company Jabal Omar, however, rose 1.9
percent after the company said it had signed an agreement to
sell three hotels and a mall to a real estate fund for 6 billion
riyals ($1.6 billion). The company will then lease and operate
the assets, using the proceeds to reduce outstanding loans and
finance other projects.
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent. Builder Arabtec
lost 1.5 percent and peer Drake & Scull was
down 1.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index, which was the top performer on
Tuesday, retreated 1.1 percent, hit by profit-taking in blue
chips Aldar Properties, which lost 1.7 percent, and
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, down 2.2 percent.
In Qatar, the index fell 0.8 percent as some of the
previous day's chief gainers retreated. Islamic lender Masraf Al
Rayan fell 0.7 percent and Barwa Real Estate
lost 1.0 percent.
