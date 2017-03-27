* Trading volumes across markets very low
* Emaar Malls down after confirming bid to acquire Souq.com
* Abu Dhabi, Qatar close near flat
* Egypt's Pioneers down on decision not to pay dividend
* Arabia Cotton Ginning outperforms on strong cotton exports
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, March 27 Most Middle Eastern stock
markets fell in thin trade on Monday, in line with global
losses, with Egypt hit particularly hard.
The Saudi stock index edged down 0.3 percent in the
lowest volume since September; declining shares outnumbered
advancing ones by 115 to 31. Most petrochemical producers fell,
with Saudi Kayan Petrochemical losing 0.7 percent.
The largest dairy producer, Almarai, fell 0.7
percent and United Wire Factories dropped 2.0 percent
as they both went ex-dividend.
In Dubai, Emaar Malls fell 2.0 percent to 2.49
dirhams, a 13-month low, after the company confirmed it was
making an $800 million bid to acquire e-commerce operator
Souq.com.
It had already dropped 0.8 percent on Sunday in response to
a local media report revealing the bid, which could put Emaar
Malls in a bidding war with Amazon.com. Sources said
last week that the U.S. firm had agreed in principle to buy
Souq.com.
Twenty other Dubai stocks also closed lower, dragging the
index down 0.4 percent. Builder Arabtec, the
most actively traded share on Monday, fell 1.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index recovered from losses earlier in
the day to close flat. RAK Properties slumped 9.9
percent as it went ex-dividend; a Dubai trader said many retail
investors dumped the stock after obtaining the dividend payout,
and there was little institutional support for the stock.
Large-cap Aldar Properties helped mitigate losses
by adding 0.8 percent.
In Qatar, the index added 0.2 percent with a little
over four-fifths of traded shares closing higher. Vodafone
Qatar rose 2.1 percent.
In Egypt, the index sank 1.1 percent with sell
orders intensifying in the final hour. Pioneers Holding
fell 2.6 percent after its board decided not to
distribute a cash dividend for 2016. On Sunday the investment
firm reported 35 percent growth in full-year net profit.
Arabia Cotton Ginning jumped 4.1 percent in
unusually heavy trade after a local online news service, Alborsa
News, quoted the director of the Cotton Egypt Association as
saying the country's cotton exports unexpectedly rose 20 percent
between mid-October and mid-March, thanks to higher demand and
higher cotton prices.
