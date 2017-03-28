DUBAI, March 28 Stock markets in the Gulf may
rebound modestly on Tuesday after global bourses recovered
following a slide due to U.S. President Donald Trump's failure
to pass healthcare reform.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.6 percent; oil prices fell overnight but
remain within their recent ranges.
Technically, Dubai's index, last at 3,454 points,
remains in a downtrend dating back to early February. But within
that trend, it has room to recover to immediate resistance at
3,523 points, the mid-March peak.
Stocks going dividend on Tuesday are Riyad Bank
and Saudi Public Transport, National General Insurance
in Dubai, and Kuwait Insurance Co.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)