DUBAI, March 28 Most Gulf stock markets were
steady or in positive territory in early trade on Tuesday after
Asian bourses rebounded, but trading volumes were generally
thin.
Emaar Malls added 1.2 percent, outperforming a
flat Dubai index. The company had dropped 2.8 percent
in the previous two days on news it was making an $800 million
bid to acquire e-commerce operator Souq.com, which could put it
in a bidding war with Amazon.com. The U.S. company had
agreed in principle to buy Souq.com.
On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that Souq.com would make an
announcement later in the day about Amazon.com's bid. One of the
sources, declining to be identified ahead of the announcement,
said the statement would say Souq.com's shareholders had
accepted the Amazon bid.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent and Qatar
was flat, with Qatar National Bank climbing 0.6
percent.
The Saudi Arabian index added 0.2 percent after half
an hour. Saudi Automotive, which offers services to
motorists, saw unusually heavy trading volume and was the most
active stock; it surged 4.7 percent.
Riyad Bank lost 2.4 percent and Saudi Public
Transport fell 2.3 percent as the two stocks went
ex-dividend.
In Kuwait, Kuwait Insurance Co plunged 9.1 percent
as it went ex-dividend and the market index slipped 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)