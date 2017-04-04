DUBAI, April 4 Abu Dhabi's stock market index
outperformed early on Tuesday in otherwise light trading around
the region.
Shares of recently merged First Abu Dhabi Bank
were up 2.4 percent, helping lift Abu Dhabi's index 0.8
percent higher.
Shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy, however, lost
1.8 percent as investors booked profits after they had soared 24
percent since Sunday.
On Tuesday, TAQA said government-run utility company Abu
Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea) has raised its stake
in the energy company to 74 percent from 52.38 percent.
Dubai's index were flat with the majority of trade
focused on small to mid-sized shares. Shuaa Capital
was up 1.1 percent and Union Properties was up 1.0
percent, heading for its third day of gains.
In Qatar, the index was down 0.1 percent as shares of
Qatar International Islamic Bank dropped 5.9 percent
as they went ex-dividend.
Saudi Arabia's index barely moved after half an hour
of trade with 56 shares declining and 44 advancing.
Dairy and juice producer National Agriculture Development
rebounded 2.9 percent, after it fell 2.1 percent the
previous session.
Petrochemical producer Yanbu National Petrochemical
was down 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Tom Heneghan)