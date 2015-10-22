DUBAI Oct 22 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Thursday because of worries about the impact of low oil
prices on economies, while the appointment of a new central bank
governor in Egypt could be seen as positive by investors there.
Saudi Arabia's index sank 2.7 percent on Wednesday,
pulling down neighbouring markets, after the International
Monetary Fund said Riyadh was considering a wide range of fiscal
reforms - many of which could hurt corporate profits, at least
initially - to cope with its budget deficit.
Brent oil sank a further 1.8 percent to $47.85 a
barrel on Wednesday, although it has rebounded slightly in Asian
morning trade on Thursday.
Meanwhile, shares in Saudi telecommunications firm Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily), which have been rebounding strongly
from its August low, may be vulnerable after the company swung
to a surprise third-quarter loss despite slashing its capital
spending.
Rival Zain Saudi fared better, reporting a
narrower third-quarter loss that matched analysts' forecasts.
In Egypt, the stock index edged up 0.1 percent on
Wednesday in an initial response to news that authorities had
named senior banker Tarek Amer, popular in financial circles, to
head the central bank from November, replacing Hisham Ramez,
whose term ends on Nov. 26.
Ramez has faced increasing criticism for his reluctance to
devalue the Egyptian pound; instead he has sought to tame the
currency black market by imposing a cap on dollar-denominated
bank deposits. That and other measures have angered local
businesses starved of foreign currency to pay for imports.
Investors may now hope for a quicker, managed depreciation
of the pound combined with an earlier easing of exchange
restrictions. Real estate shares could be bought as a hedge
against weakness of the pound.
