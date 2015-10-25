DUBAI Oct 25 Middle East stock markets may
rebound modestly on Sunday in response to Friday's jump in
global bourses, which were boosted by an interest rate cut in
China.
Gulf markets dropped on Thursday, led by Saudi Arabia,
because of worries that low oil prices would force Riyadh into
spending cuts and other fiscal reforms that would hurt growth
and corporate profits. This could dampen the whole region.
But Friday's global market bounce - the Dow Jones industrial
average climbed 0.9 percent - may encourage some cautious
buying-back of beaten-down stocks. Oil prices closed Friday
roughly flat from their levels during Gulf hours on
Thursday.
As third-quarter earnings reporting season picks up pace in
the United Arab Emirates, Union National Bank has
missed estimates; it posted a 12.4 percent fall in third-quarter
net profit to 480.59 million dirhams ($130.9 million), while
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 541.8
million dirhams.
A major reason for the drop was loan impairments, which
jumped to 199.8 million dirhams from 126.9 million dirhams -
possibly a negative signal for other UAE banks if cheap oil
starts to slow the economy in some areas.
In Kuwait, however, Kuwait Finance House, the
country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 21.6 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit to 43.4 million dinars ($143.8
million). Analysts had forecast 33.5-41.0 million dinars.
Egypt's stock index fell 0.8 percent on Thursday
as liquidity migrated from other stocks to property developer
Amer Group, which resumed trading after a three-day
suspension, and Porto Group, the new spin-off from
Amer. That impact may fade on Sunday, allowing the market to
recover.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)