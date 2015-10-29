DUBAI Oct 29 Saudi Arabia's stock market
rebounded from near technical support on Thursday, encouraged by
an effort to have it included in MSCI's emerging market index,
while Egypt's bourse also edged up.
The Saudi index, which dropped earlier this week on
concern about expected government spending cuts next year,
climbed 1.1 percent to 7,197 points as beaten-down
petrochemicals and cement stocks recovered. The index has
technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.
Saudi Basic Industries added 2.1 percent and City
Cement Co surged 6.6 percent.
The price of Brent crude oil rose nearly 5 percent
overnight. Meanwhile, Saudi state news agency SPA reported that
the government's advisory Shura Council would consider proposed
measures designed to allow the stock market to enter the MSCI
emerging markets index.
The report did not elaborate on the proposals, and MSCI has
indicated that any entry into its index, if it happens, would
not occur before 2017.
Egypt's index rose 0.8 percent in a broad rally,
with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks gaining.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)