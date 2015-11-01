DUBAI Nov 1 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Sunday after Standard & Poor's downgraded Saudi
Arabia's sovereign debt while keeping a negative outlook on it
because of low oil prices.
The other two major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, have
higher ratings for the kingdom. The government and Saudi
companies have minimal foreign debt, so the downgrade will not
have any direct financial impact.
Nevertheless, S&P's action feeds into investor concern about
the long-term direction of Saudi finances in an era of cheap
oil, and about the fiscal tightening that Riyadh may have to
conduct to get its budget deficit under control. This could in
turn affect the rest of the region.
The Dubai stock index sank 2.2 percent to 3,425
points after an hour, dropping below technical support around
3,500 points, which had supported it since early September.
The size of the market's recent consolidation channel
suggests a clean break of support would point down to the August
low at 3,241 points.
All of the market's 10 most heavily traded stocks dropped
with builder Arabtec, which has projects in Saudi
Arabia, dropping 6.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.6 percent. However,
telecommunications firm Etisalat continued to edge up
on hopes that after it opened its shares to buying by
institutional investors, MSCI could add the stock to its
emerging market index as soon as at its semi-annual review in
the middle of next week.
Qatar, seen as a defensive market because of high
dividend yields and the Qatari government's comfortable
financial position, edged down just 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Adrian Croft)