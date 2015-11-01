DUBAI Nov 1 Saudi Arabian stocks fell early on
Sunday after Standard & Poor's cut its rating of the kingdom's
sovereign debt, citing damage to state finances from low oil
prices. Egypt's bourse edged down in sympathy.
The downgrade will have little direct financial impact on
Saudi Arabia because the government and Saudi companies have
minimal foreign debt. The other two major rating agencies,
Moody's and Fitch, have higher ratings for the kingdom than S&P.
Nevertheless S&P's action, in with the agency retained its
negative outlook, fed into investor concern about the long-term
direction of Saudi finances in an era of cheap oil, and about
the fiscal tightening that Riyadh may have to conduct next year
to get its budget deficit under control.
The Saudi stock index dropped 0.8 percent to 7,070
points in the opening minutes, nearing technical support at its
August low of 6,921 points.
Al Rajhi Bank fell 1.0 percent and petrochemical
blue chip Saudi Basic Industries lost 0.3 percent.
Investment firm Kingdom Holding jumped 4.4 percent
after saying it would sell its 29.9 percent stake in media firm
Saudi Research and Marketing Group for 837.2 million
riyals ($223 million) in a private off-market transaction at 35
riyals per share.
SRMG shares last traded in the market on Wednesday at 18.80
riyals, having soared from 13.0 riyals in heavy trade over the
previous six days.
Egypt's stock index <.EGX 30> slipped 0.4 percent. The risk
of a slowdown in Saudi Arabia has been worrying investors in
other Middle Eastern markets because of the flows of Saudi money
around the region.
GB Auto fell a further 2.0 percent. It had tumbled
4.9 percent on Thursday after saying production at some of its
factories had been halted for 20 days during September and
October by delays in receiving supplies.
