DUBAI Nov 1 Saudi Arabian stocks fell early on Sunday after Standard & Poor's cut its rating of the kingdom's sovereign debt, citing damage to state finances from low oil prices. Egypt's bourse edged down in sympathy.

The downgrade will have little direct financial impact on Saudi Arabia because the government and Saudi companies have minimal foreign debt. The other two major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, have higher ratings for the kingdom than S&P.

Nevertheless S&P's action, in with the agency retained its negative outlook, fed into investor concern about the long-term direction of Saudi finances in an era of cheap oil, and about the fiscal tightening that Riyadh may have to conduct next year to get its budget deficit under control.

The Saudi stock index dropped 0.8 percent to 7,070 points in the opening minutes, nearing technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.

Al Rajhi Bank fell 1.0 percent and petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries lost 0.3 percent.

Investment firm Kingdom Holding jumped 4.4 percent after saying it would sell its 29.9 percent stake in media firm Saudi Research and Marketing Group for 837.2 million riyals ($223 million) in a private off-market transaction at 35 riyals per share.

SRMG shares last traded in the market on Wednesday at 18.80 riyals, having soared from 13.0 riyals in heavy trade over the previous six days.

Egypt's stock index <.EGX 30> slipped 0.4 percent. The risk of a slowdown in Saudi Arabia has been worrying investors in other Middle Eastern markets because of the flows of Saudi money around the region.

GB Auto fell a further 2.0 percent. It had tumbled 4.9 percent on Thursday after saying production at some of its factories had been halted for 20 days during September and October by delays in receiving supplies. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)