DUBAI Nov 5 Weak oil prices and soft global equities may keep Gulf stock markets on the defensive on Thursday.

Brent crude tumbled nearly 4 percent back below $50 a barrel overnight while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent.

One reason is renewed speculation that the U.S. central bank may hike interest rates in December, after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the Fed may quickly meet its 2 percent inflation target.

The Saudi stock index closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,035 points in Wednesday, rebounding from technical support at its August low of 6,921 points, but turnover was only moderate, suggesting the rebound may not have marked a full positive reversal of the downtrend.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may be weak after saying it may not pay dividends for the second half of 2015, despite seeing results from a restructuring intended to cope with low oil prices.

Dubai property stocks may be vulnerable to any increase in speculation about U.S. monetary tightening, given the local dirham's peg to the U.S. dollar.

Egypt's market could be dampened by news that U.S. and European security sources believe a bomb planted by the Islamic State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend's crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula. This could be a fresh blow to the Egyptian tourism industry. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)