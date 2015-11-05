DUBAI Nov 5 Weak oil prices and soft global
equities may keep Gulf stock markets on the defensive on
Thursday.
Brent crude tumbled nearly 4 percent back below $50
a barrel overnight while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent.
One reason is renewed speculation that the U.S. central bank
may hike interest rates in December, after Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer said the Fed may quickly meet its 2 percent
inflation target.
The Saudi stock index closed 1.2 percent higher at
7,035 points in Wednesday, rebounding from technical support at
its August low of 6,921 points, but turnover was only moderate,
suggesting the rebound may not have marked a full positive
reversal of the downtrend.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may
be weak after saying it may not pay dividends for the second
half of 2015, despite seeing results from a restructuring
intended to cope with low oil prices.
Dubai property stocks may be vulnerable to any increase in
speculation about U.S. monetary tightening, given the local
dirham's peg to the U.S. dollar.
Egypt's market could be dampened by news that U.S. and
European security sources believe a bomb planted by the Islamic
State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend's crash
of a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula. This could
be a fresh blow to the Egyptian tourism industry.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)