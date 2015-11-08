BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property Q1 net income excl changes in fair value at CHF 40.3 million
* FY 2017 EBITDA FORECAST CONFIRMED; LOWER VACANCIES EXPECTED FOR YEAR-END 2017
DUBAI Nov 8 Weak oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in December may dampen stock markets in the Middle East on Sunday.
Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, with Brent ending below $48 a barrel. Meanwhile, short-term U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five years after very strong U.S. jobs data for October boosted the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates before year's end.
Money market rates have already been rising in the Gulf as liquidity shrinks because of lower oil revenues, and higher U.S. rates could intensify the simultaneous fiscal and monetary squeeze in the region - with a particularly negative impact on real estate stocks.
With the Egyptian pound under pressure in the parallel foreign exchange market, the prospect of higher U.S. rates and a stronger U.S. dollar may intensify expectations that Egypt's central bank will soon have to guide the pound lower.
Among individual stocks, Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates' only publicly listed airline, reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 235 million dirhams ($64 million), missing analysts's average prediction of 300 million dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* FY 2017 EBITDA FORECAST CONFIRMED; LOWER VACANCIES EXPECTED FOR YEAR-END 2017
PHNOM PENH, May 12 Singapore-headquartered Grab is open to further acquisitions after buying an Indonesian online payments startup, one of the co-founders of the Southeast Asia-focused ride hailing service said.