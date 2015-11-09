DUBAI Nov 9 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Monday after falling on Sunday because of expectations, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, that the U.S. central bank will begin hiking interest rates in December.

The Saudi stock index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,923 points on Sunday, holding technical support at its August low of 6,921 points. There could now be some cautious buying-back of stocks from this support.

Dubai property shares could also seem some bargain-hunting: Emaar Properties slipped 4.7 percent to 6.10 dirhams on Sunday. Nine of 10 analysts have a "buy" or "strong buy" on Emaar with a median target price of 11.05 dirhams, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Nevertheless, an extended rally in Gulf markets may not happen until there is more confidence that oil prices have bottomed out, and clarity about how governments, particularly Saudi Arabia, will get their budget deficits under control.

At a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council finance ministers in Doha on Sunday, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde delivered strongly worded advice to governments to introduce tax and spending reforms, saying a regional value-added tax should not be delayed further. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)