DUBAI Nov 9 Gulf stock markets look set to
consolidate on Monday after falling on Sunday because of
expectations, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, that the
U.S. central bank will begin hiking interest rates in December.
The Saudi stock index closed 0.6 percent lower at
6,923 points on Sunday, holding technical support at its August
low of 6,921 points. There could now be some cautious
buying-back of stocks from this support.
Dubai property shares could also seem some bargain-hunting:
Emaar Properties slipped 4.7 percent to 6.10 dirhams
on Sunday. Nine of 10 analysts have a "buy" or "strong buy" on
Emaar with a median target price of 11.05 dirhams, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Nevertheless, an extended rally in Gulf markets may not
happen until there is more confidence that oil prices have
bottomed out, and clarity about how governments, particularly
Saudi Arabia, will get their budget deficits under control.
At a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council finance ministers
in Doha on Sunday, International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde delivered strongly worded advice to governments to
introduce tax and spending reforms, saying a regional
value-added tax should not be delayed further.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)