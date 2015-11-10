DUBAI Nov 10 Gulf stock markets look set to
trade sluggishly on Tuesday because of soft global markets,
while foreign exchange worries may continue to weigh on Egypt.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is 1.1 percent lower, with Brent oil
still well below $48 a barrel.
The Saudi stock index climbed 1.3 percent to 7,105
points on Monday, bouncing from technical support at its August
low of 6,921 points, but in the absence of positive economic or
policy news, an extended rally may be difficult as long as
concern remains about the impact of low oil prices.
Real estate sector earnings in the United Arab Emirates
could buoy the sector there, however. Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties reported a 9.4 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 634.3 million dirhams ($172.7
million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 490.7 million dirhams.
And Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 45
percent rise in quarterly profit, partly because of land sales.
Egypt's stock market may stay depressed by speculation about
a possible currency devaluation or hike in local interest rates,
after U.S. economic data suggested a U.S. rate hike is imminent,
and after the Russian airliner crash in the Sinai threatened to
slash Egyptian tourism revenues.
After state banks launched Egyptian pound savings
certificates with a high 12.5 percent interest rate at the
weekend, the market is unclear about the central bank's
intentions towards the currency and monetary policy.
The stock index <.EGX30 dropped 2.8 percent to 7,139 points
on Monday, after a 2.6 percent slide on Sunday. It broke chart
support on its October low and its next support is at the
September low of 6,921 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)