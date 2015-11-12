DUBAI Nov 12 Major Gulf stock markets look set
to consolidate above technical support on Thursday as weak oil
prices prevent any extended rally.
The Saudi index bounced from near chart support on
its August low of 6,921 points on Wednesday, adding 2.0 percent
to 7,128 points.
Dubai's index dropped during the day to just above
support at its August low of 3,241 points, before rebounding to
close 0.5 percent higher at 3,316 points.
Those rises suggest the markets have established floors for
now. But turnover in both markiets was much lower than it was
during August's recoveries, suggesting the markets are not
turning strongly bullish.
Brent crude oil futures sank 3.4 percent to a
two-month low below $46 a barrel overnight, though they have
edged up to just above $46 in Asian trade on Thursday.
Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss for its second
quarter of 113.6 million riyals ($31.20 million), compared with
a loss of 53.5 million riyals in the prior-year period; the
result missed an estimate by Beltone Financial, which had
forecast a quarterly loss of 70 million riyals.
Egypt's market may also have found at least a short-term
bottom after its slide slowed on Wednesday following three days
of steep falls.
But concern about a possible currency devaluation or
interest rate hike have not disappeared. There is still great
uncertainty about the central bank's intentions towards the
currency with some bankers believing authorities are preparing
to float the pound - a step that could help to solve Egypt's
hard currency shortage in the long run, but would be risky in
the short term.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)