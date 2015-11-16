DUBAI Nov 16 Middle East markets are likely to
remain weak on Monday as a bleak long-term outlook for oil
prices and a downbeat opening on Asian bourses offer little
incentive for traders to buy back beaten-down stocks.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark tumbled to a 35-month low
on Sunday, Dubai hit an 11-month low and Egypt's
close was its lowest since December 2013 in a
region-wide equity sell-off.
That slump followed a renewed drop in oil prices. Crude
benchmarks lost 8 percent last week to be more than 50 percent
below 2014 peaks and Gulf investors seem to have belatedly
realized such a big hit to state finances will also impact
listed companies' earnings, especially as most heavyweight
stocks are at least partly state-owned.
"(The) outlook remains bleak for the next one-two years at
least," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
He said Gulf markets were being re-rated following the oil
price slump.
This year, Egypt's index is down 27 percent, while the Saudi
and Dubai benchmarks have each lost 17 percent.
"Markets could fall another 5-10 percent from here because
of poor sentiment and negative momentum, but for long-term
investors and stock pickers the markets have already started
throwing up interesting investment opportunities," said Sarwar.
"Hence, another 10 percent decline should entice many
long-term and institutional investors to make fresh bets on the
long-term outlook of Gulf markets."
Dubai's index ended Sunday at 3,146. It has support at 3,069
and then 2,992, said Bruce Powers, chief technical analyst at
marketstoday.net.
"Given Sunday's action it looks like we may reach that level
and it could be on Monday," said Powers.
"I wouldn't expect Dubai to fall much further than that
before we see a decent bounce."
Asian stocks hit six-week lows on Monday and emerging market
currencies wilted as investors sought the safety of the
greenback in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris and
downbeat economic data.
Oil rose, with U.S. Light Crude and Brent Crude
up 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively as of 0504 GMT, but
analysts said oil and other commodities were expected to remain
under pressure as oversupply weighs on prices.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)