(Updates Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Qatar)

By Nadia Saleem and Celine Aswad

DUBAI Nov 18 Egyptian shares rose from a two-year low on Wednesday as foreign bargain hunters stepped in, while a rise in oil prices helped the Saudi market edge higher, bucking the Gulf region trend.

Buying at dips across the board helped lift Cairo's index by 0.1 percent.

Local investors were panic-selling since Russia said on Tuesday that an act of terrorism brought down its airliner.

"Foreigners took the opportunity to buy into the dips, while the Arab investors sold positions," said Karim Abdul Kader, head of retail trading at Cairo-based CI Capital, adding that 2015 is a "panic year" but bargain hunters will continue to step in.

Blue chip Commercial International Bank attracted foreign investors but was nearly flat.

Two employees of Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh airport have been detained for questioning over the crash that killed all 224 people aboard, but Cairo later said its investigation yielded no evidence of foul play.

Riyadh's Tadawul index meanwhile rose 0.5 percent to 6,953 points, trimming its year-to-date losses to 16.6 percent and heading for the psychological support level of 7,000 points.

Brent crude was 1.3 percent higher at 44.16 dollars per barrel at 1309 GMT, after reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity.

Petrochemical shares, accounting for about a quarter of the Saudi market's total $420 billion market capitalisation, led gains, with the sub-index rising 1.2 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was 2.1 percent higher.

Trading is likely to remain subdued and volatility low as investors await Saudi Arabia's 2016 budget announcement in late December.

"Investors don't want to take risk before they have a direction on spending and budget deficit," said Ali Adou, a portfolio manager at TNI. "Regional geopolitics is playing a big part."

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai and Muscat each slipped 0.3 percent, while Qatar climbed 0.2 percent. Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were almost unchanged.

HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA

The index climbed 0.53 percent to 6,953 points. DUBAI

The index slipped 0.28 percent to 3,180 points. ABU DHABI

The index ended flat at 4,197 points. QATAR

The index edged up 0.23 percent to 10,827 points. EGYPT

The index gained 0.1 percent to 6,414 points. KUWAIT

The index eased 0.03 percent to 5,698 points. OMAN

The index slipped 0.29 percent to 5,798 points. BAHRAIN

The index declined 0.19 percent to 1,218 points.