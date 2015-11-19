(Updates Saudi, Egypt, adds quote)
By Nadia Saleem and Celine Aswad
DUBAI Nov 19 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)
jumped to a three-month high on Thursday after the
company secured a major loan, while most Middle East shares
firmed as a steady oil price encouraged bargain hunters.
Ma'aden shares were up 5.5 percent after local, regional and
international banks committed to a 11.5 billion riyal ($3.1
billion) loan for its phosphate business, replacing existing
debt on more favourable terms.
Riyadh's Tadawul index rose 1.2 percent in its third
session of gains in the four days since it hit a two-year low on
Sunday.
A marginal recovery in oil prices, with Brent crude
up 0.25 cents to 44.25 dollars per barrel at 1232 GMT, helped
lift Saudi petrochemical shares. Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) gained 2.1 percent.
"Saudi market valuations are attractive," said Mohammed Al
Shammasi, chief investment officer of Riyad-based Derayah
Financial, though the market would continue in a wait-and-see
mode until there is more clarity on the government budget due in
December.
UAE markets also rose, driven by buying in stocks usually
targeted by retail traders. Dubai contractor Arabtec
jumped 5.3 percent, trimming year-to-date its loss to 57
percent.
POSITIVE BACKDROP
Dubai's benchmark climbed 2.9 percent, making its
biggest one-day gain in three months, as investors, encouraged
by a positive global backdrop, bought beaten-down shares that
offer fundamental value.
Hootan Yazhari, head of MENA and Frontier Markets Equity
Research at BofA Merrill Lynch, said in a report UAE shares
selectively offer attractive long-term investment opportunities
based on robust macro-economic prospects, valuations, consistent
earnings delivery and superior earnings growth.
"There are broad-based buying opportunities, but stock
selection is becoming key," he said, while noting prolonged low
oil prices and regional geopolitical threats remain primary
risks for Gulf markets.
Dubai's measure was up for a third session since Sunday's
11-month low, but still down 13.3 percent year-to-date.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 1.5 percent, also up for a
third session since Sunday's 11-month low.
Most Egyptian shares rose after the World Bank said it
expected to make a $1 billion development policy loan available
to the country next month. It said the loan could be the first
of three under a three-year programme.
Cairo's benchmark index advanced 2.4 percent,
recovering from Tuesday's near-two-year low.
Egyptian sentiment was hammered in recent weeks by security
concerns, These were exacerbated after a bomb claimed by
Islamic State brought down a Russian airliner in Sinai on Oct.
31, killing all 224 people aboard.
Despite local worries, Egyptian institutional investors were
net buyers, while non-Arab foreigners were net sellers.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
The index climbed 1.16 percent to 7,034 points.
DUBAI
The index rose 2.91 percent to 3,273 points.
ABU DHABI
The index gained 1.51 percent to 4,260 points.
QATAR
The index climbed 0.3 percent to 10,860 points.
EGYPT
The index rose 2.42 percent to 6,569 points.
KUWAIT
The index gained 0.48 percent to 5,725 points.
OMAN
The index eased 0.03 percent to 5,796 points.
BAHRAIN
The index edged up 0.11 percent to 1,219 points.
