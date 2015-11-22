* Saudi index close to triggering minor double bottom
* But trading volume still moderate
* Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas rises after statement on court case
* Oman edges down after S&P downgrades its debt
* Egypt's Palm Hills Development up on contract hopes
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market
bounced further from a technical support level on Sunday but
other Gulf bourses were little changed. Egypt's market edged up.
The Saudi stock index has been rebounding in the
last few days from support at November's two-year low of 6,828
points. On Sunday it added 2.1 percent to 7,179 points, rising
above resistance on the November high of 7,161 points.
A second straight daily close above that resistance would
confirm a clean break, triggering a minor double bottom formed
by the November lows and pointing up to 7,461 points.
However, with Brent oil still below $45 a barrel, an
extended rally by the Saudi market still looks unlikely to many
fund managers.
Traders said they were not aware of any positive, concrete
news behind Sunday's surge and turnover was only moderate,
suggesting that many local retail investors remain wary of the
market even as others buy on dips.
Real estate firm Dar Al Arkan climbed 2.4 percent
and leading petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
added 2.6 percent.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent to
3,290 points in modest turnover. On Thursday it triggered a
minor double bottom formed by the November lows; the target of
that pattern is 3,327 points.
Eight of the 10 most heavily traded Dubai stocks rose, with
builder Arabtec, the most active stock, up 0.8
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.2 percent as
telecommunications firm Etisalat, to be included in
MSCI's emerging markets index at the end of this month, lost 1.2
percent because of profit-taking.
But Dana Gas, the most active stock in Abu Dhabi,
surged 4.9 percent after saying the British High Court, ruling
in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish
regional government to pay Dana's consortium $100 million within
14 days. It remains unclear whether it will get the money, as
similar rulings in the past have not resulted in payments
actually taking place.
Qatar's index dropped 0.2 percent as petrochemicals
and metals producer Industries Qatar slid 1.2 percent.
Oman's market also fell 0.2 percent in thin trade
after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Oman's
sovereign debt, citing pressure on state finances from low oil
prices.
Egypt's stock index rose 0.6 percent, with Palm
Hills Development up 2.9 percent after the
al-Borsa newspaper reported the government's New Urban
Communities Authority was expected to sign a contract with the
firm within days for a major real estate project in New Cairo.
Orascom Telecom Media, the most heavily traded
stock, fell 1.5 percent after the company said it was removing
its North Korean subsidiary Koryolink from its consolidated
financial statements because sanctions against Pyongyang had
affected its ability to operate there.
(Additional reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Digby
Lidstone)