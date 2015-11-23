DUBAI Nov 23 Weak oil prices and global markets look set to weigh on Gulf bourses on Monday and may cut short a rebound in Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude oil has dropped 1.05 percent to $44.19 a barrel in Asian trade along with other commodities prices. The euro has hit a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar - negative news for Dubai's tourist and export industries.

The Saudi stock index surged 2.1 percent on Sunday to 7,179 points, rising above technical resistance on the November high of 7,161 points. However, traders said there was no positive news behind the rally, and the negative global market environment may prevent a clean break of resistance.

Copper prices have tumbled 2.4 percent to a six-and-a-half year low on Monday - bad news for Saudi miner Ma'aden.

In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas jumped 4.9 percent on Sunday after saying the British High Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish regional government to pay Dana's consortium $100 million within 14 days.

But the Kurdish response late on Sunday suggested no payment would be made any time soon; the Kurdistan region's Ministry of Natural Resources said the court order did not relate to the "substantive merits" of the arbitration with Dana Gas, and vowed to pursue counter-claims against the company, which it estimated at $3 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)