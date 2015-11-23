DUBAI Nov 23 Major Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Monday in response to weak oil prices and a lack of fresh, positive corporate news.

Dubai's index slipped 0.4 percent as real estate and construction firms dropped, with Union Properties losing 1.7 percent. The euro hit a seven-month low against the United Arab Emirates dirham on Monday - negative news for foreign investment in the UAE property market.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties fell 0.9 percent. However Dana Gas was again the most heavily traded Abu Dhabi stock, rising 2.3 percent after jumping 4.9 percent on Sunday, when it said a British High Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish regional government to pay Dana's consortium $100 million within 14 days.

Qatar's index slid 0.7 percent with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks lower. The most active stock, Masraf Al Rayan, dropped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)