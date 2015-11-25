DUBAI Nov 25 Gulf stock markets were mixed in narrow ranges during early trade on Wednesday, with buyers reluctant to commit in the absence of positive corporate news and because of geopolitical tension after Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane on Tuesday.

The Dubai index edged down 0.2 percent as builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, rebounded 0.9 percent after sinking 4.3 percent on Tuesday. Real estate firms were soft with Emaar down 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.1 percent although Abu Dhabi National Energy jumped 10 percent to 0.44 dirham in unusually heavy trade. The company posted a big third-quarter loss and its shares have been trending down this year because of low oil prices, but in recent days they have bounced from a record low of 0.36 dirham.

Qatar's index fell 0.3 percent as petrochemicals and metals producer Industries Qatar slipped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)