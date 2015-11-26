DUBAI Nov 26 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
the opening minutes of trade on Thursday amid a lack of fresh
corporate news to spur buying.
Dubai's index slipped 0.5 percent as real estate
shares weakened, with Emaar Properties down 0.8
percent.
A report by industry consultants Cluttons on Wednesday said
residential property prices in Dubai had declined for five
successive quarters and were likely to fall a further 3-5
percent over the next 12 months.
The Dubai exchange said AlSafwa Islamic Financial Services
became the first company to list its shares on Dubai's new
Second Market, a trading platform for shares of private joint
stock companies.
Listing on the Second Market for AlSafwa may be a step
towards going public and listing on the main board. AlSafwa did
not trade in the opening minutes.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent but Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co, continuing a rebound from a record
low, was again the most heavily traded stock and climbed 4.4
percent, after surging 15 percent on Wednesday.
Qatar's index gained 0.3 percent as Gulf
International Services, which had tumbled 4.1 percent
on Wednesday ahead of its deletion from MSCI's emerging markets
index at the end of this month, rebounded 1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anand Basu)