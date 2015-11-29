DUBAI Nov 29 Most Middle Eastern stock markets
look set to be sluggish on Sunday with little economic or
corporate news to buoy them.
Brent oil slipped back below $45 a barrel at the end
of last week, while global equity markets were soft.
Weak Saudi Arabian money supply and bank lending data for
October, released late on Thursday, suggested the economy was
slowing, though technical support established recently by the
Saudi and some other Gulf stock indexes mean markets may have
little room to fall for now.
In Egypt, investors will be watching the level of the
Egyptian pound at official auctions and in the parallel market
as new central bank governor Tarek Amer starts work.
Many people expect the well-regarded Amer to work with the
government to try to resolve Egypt's foreign currency shortage
by regulating imports and supporting exports, which could
benefit many listed firms. But it remains unclear whether the
shortage can be resolved without a devaluation of the Egyptian
pound at some stage.
