DUBAI Nov 29 Gulf bourses moved little in
sluggish trade early on Sunday, weighed down by a lack of
positive economic and corporate news, though Abu Dhabi's Dana
Gas soared after saying it won a major court judgement in its
dispute with Iraqi Kurdistan.
Dana jumped its 15 percent daily limit after saying a
tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration had
directed the Kurdish regional government to pay $1.98 billion to
a consortium including Dana within 28 days. There was no
immediate comment from the Kurdish government.
Elsewhere, there was little incentive to buy stocks; Brent
oil slipped back below $45 a barrel at the end of last
week while global equity markets were soft.
Abu Dhabi's stock index edged up 0.1 percent. Dubai's
index slipped 0.3 percent as property and construction
firms remained soft because of signs of an economic slowdown in
the region; Emaar Properties dropped 0.7 percent.
Qatar's index lost 0.6 percent as Gulf International
Services, due to be removed from MSCI's emerging
market index at the end of this month, fell a further 1.9
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)