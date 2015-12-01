DUBAI Dec 1 Middle East stock markets may firm
on Tuesday in line with a positive global trend and as the
impact of an MSCI index rebalancing on Qatar fades.
Qatar's main index tumbled 4.4 percent on Monday as
MSCI added overseas-listed Chinese companies to its emerging
market index, diluting Qatar's weighting and causing an outflow
of passive funds.
The drop in the Qatari market was magnified by thin turnover
and a lack of buying interest, but now that the passive funds
have left, pressure should ease and local investors may buy
stocks back.
Oil prices are slightly soft but MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6
percent, which should be positive for markets across the Middle
East.
Egypt's stock index sank 1.9 percent to 6,357
points on Monday, approaching technical support on the November
low of 6,302 points, from which it bounced last week. Some
buying-back at this level would be logical.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)