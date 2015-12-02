DUBAI Dec 2 Middle East stock markets look set
to consolidate on Wednesday, possibly with a slight downward
bias due to modest volumes and a lack of fresh buying interest,
as Friday's OPEC meeting approaches.
The meeting is widely expected by OPEC insiders and watchers
to roll over existing output policies, but the possibility of a
surprise - or a further drop in prices after the meeting - will
keep investors cautious.
"Large orders are not being taken until there is more
certainty from the upcoming meeting at OPEC," said a Saudi-based
equities trader.
Qatar's sharp rebound on Tuesday and the Saudi market's
confirmation of support at its November lows suggest that for
now, markets may have little downside. But there is little
corporate or macroeconomic news to push them up.
Egypt's index climbed 1.1 percent on Tuesday,
bouncing from near technical support on the November low of
6,302 points. Locals were net buyers of stocks while foreigners
continued to sell, according to exchange data.
The Egyptian central bank changed the way it allocated U.S.
dollars at a foreign exchange auction on Tuesday and sought to
reassure markets by repaying foreign portfolio investors a
backlog of more than $500 million built up during a long-running
dollar shortage - clearing the entire backlog.
This should be positive for foreign investors, but given
unertainty over foreign exchange policy and how the central bank
obtained the money - it may simply have started running down its
limited reserves faster - it may not trigger much foreign buying
of equities.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)