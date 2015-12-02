* Central bank settles payments to foreign portfolio
investors
* Commercial International Bank climbs 5.6 percent
* Global Telecom up 10 percent on buyout rumour
* Saudi's Al Tayyar jumps 9.3 percent in heavy trade
* Al Jazira Bank up after land sale news
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Dec 2 Egyptian stocks rose sharply on
Wednesday after the central bank sought to reassure markets by
providing hard currency to foreign investors. Saudi Arabia's
bourse climbed but other Gulf markets moved little.
The Egyptian index jumped 3.5 percent to 6,650
points, rising above its end-November high, which triggered a
minor double bottom that confirmed it has established at least a
short-term floor. As it closed, it was testing minor chart
resistance on the late November peak of 6,642 points.
The central bank changed the way it allocated U.S. dollars
at a foreign exchange auction on Tuesday and repaid to foreign
funds a backlog of over $500 million built up during a
long-running dollar shortage - clearing the entire backlog.
This appeared to spur some selective buying by foreign
investors. Commercial International Bank, one of their
favourite stocks, surged 5.6 percent.
Overall, however, non-Arab foreign investors remained net
sellers of stocks by a large margin on Wednesday, exchange data
showed. There was continued uncertainty over how foreign
exchange policy will develop in the future - a devaluation may
be inevitable at some stage - and how the central bank obtained
the money to repay the foreign funds; it may simply have started
running down its limited reserves faster.
"Foreign investors will be pleased by the clearing of the
backlog," said Simon Kitchen, head of regional strategies
research at Cairo-based EFG Hermes. "But they will want clarity
on the U.S. dollar-Egyptian pound path before coming into the
market."
Global Telecom surged its 10 percent limit to 1.87
Egyptian pounds in its heaviest trading in five weeks. In a
brief statement, it said a newspaper, which it did not name, had
published a story on rumours that European firm Vimpelcom
had offered to buy out Global at a price of 2.30 pounds
per share. Vimpelcom already owns about 52 percent of Global,
according to the latest data.
"The company does not respond to rumours and confirms that
the company does not have any material events unannounced,"
Global said without elaborating. Last Thursday, Vimpelcom said
it and Global wouldd combine their business in Pakistan with
Warid Telecom.
Qalaa Holdings climbed 6.8 percent after jumping
4.5 percent on Tuesday when it said its Gozour agrifoods unit
had signed deals to sell assets in Sudan and Egypt for about $11
million, as Qalaa continued to sell non-core assets.
Real estate developers were also big gainers, with Palm
Hills Development up 7.0 percent.
GULF
Meanwhile, the Saudi stock index rose 0.7 percent.
Al Tayyar Travel Group soared 9.3 percent in its
heaviest trade for six weeks on what traders said was a rumour
that a Saudi investment company would buy a stake in the firm.
An Al Tayyar official was not available to comment.
Al Jazira Bank climbed 2.0 percent in unusually
heavy volume after it said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding to sell land in Eastern Province, and expected a
capital gain of 209 million riyals ($55.7 million) which it
planned to book in the first quarter of 2016.
Oher Saudi banks and companies may also sell land in coming
months after the cabinet last month approved the imposition of a
tax on undeveloped land, which could come into effect as soon as
the end of next year.
Qatar's stock index edged up 0.2 percent in thin
trade; Qatar National Bank ended almost flat after
dropping 2.4 percent at one stage, dragging the index down.
The Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman markets were closed for
National Day holidays.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,347 points .
QATAR
* The index increased 0.2 percent to 10,555 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 3.5 percent to 6,650 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 5,805 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index flat at 1,225 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)