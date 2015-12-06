DUBAI Dec 6 Middle East stock markets may slip
on Sunday following a renewed drop in oil prices after OPEC
opted to maintain production at near record highs.
Brent crude dropped 2 percent on Friday to $43 per
barrel after an OPEC policy meeting in Vienna failed to agree on
a new production quota, allowing member countries to continue
pumping more than 31 million barrels per day of oil, further
swelling a global glut that has depressed oil prices for over a
year.
"Oil prices are near the lows that were tested in the summer
and any break below these levels will trigger negative sentiment
and ignite a new wave of selling (of Saudi Arabia stocks)," said
Mohammad al-Shammasi, chief investment officer at Riyadh-based
Derayah Financial.
The Saudi market has been trading sideways for sometime as
investors await more clarity on macroeconomic policy, added
Shammasi, particularly Saudi's budget for 2016 which is due to
be announced in December.
Riyadh's stock index declined 1.1 percent to 7,268
points on Thursday; all sectors were lower except for retail
after Al Tayyar Travel surged 9.6 percent in a second
day of heavy trade.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)