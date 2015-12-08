DUBAI Dec 8 Middle East markets could sink
further on Tuesday as Brent crude slid to its lowest in nearly
seven years and equity investors see scant reason to buy
regional stocks.
Brent oil was up slightly for the day at $40.95 at
0452 GMT, having slumped to $40.60 on Monday, its lowest price
since February 2009.
The sustained slump in oil prices has hurt state finances in
the Gulf and soured sentiment among equity investors, with
government spending a major factor in determining private sector
profitability.
Dubai's index dropped 2.2 percent to a 12-month low
of 3,104 points on Monday, although property and telecom stocks
helped Abu Dhabi's bourse edge up 0.3 percent.
"We expect Dubai's index to touch just below 3,000 points
before we see a technical rebound," said Mohammed Yasin,
managing director at Abu Dhabi-based NBAD Securities.
For regional markets to stabilise, buying by bargain hunters
must outweigh day trader activity, he added.
All Gulf bourses along with Egypt are down this year. The
Cairo and Dubai markets are the worst performers,
losing 23 and 18 percent respectively in 2015.
"Gulf markets are breaking their critical support zones,"
Shiv Prakash, senior research analyst at Abu Dhabi's NBAD
Securities, said in a note.
"Traders tend to sell their holdings in order to buy back
later at lower prices and this is pushing markets lower."
Egypt's bourse may fall further as the dollar's strength
adds to concern over how the central bank - which last week
announced plans to inject dollars and repay $500 million owed to
foreign investors - will acquire these funds.
Cairo's benchmark slid 0.9 percent to 6,778 points,
ending a four-session rally on Monday that had been fuelled by
upbeat economic data.
"There was some profit-taking by local institutions after
recent gains," said Simon Kitchen, director of regional research
at Cairo-based EFG Hermes.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)