* Dubai and Qatar hit 2-yr troughs
* Abu Dhabi records lowest close in 2015
* Saudi settles marginally above critical 7,000 points
* State budget announcements this month shape sentiment
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Dec 9 Gulf markets saw volatile trading
on Wednesday as falling oil prices and their impact on upcoming
state budgets pushed some to multi-year lows, while others edged
into positive territory after heavy losses the previous day.
Dubai's benchmark dropped 0.3 percent to its lowest
close in two years, dipping to 3,001 points.
Financial stocks dragged the index with Emirates NBD
tumbling 2.9 percent to 7.5 dirhams, its lowest close
of 2015.
Abu Dhabi's bourse was also weighed down by banks as
the market slipped 0.6 percent to 4,084 points, the lowest
closing level in 12 months.
First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
declined 2.1 and 1.7 percent respectively, although
heavyweight Etisalat softened the impact by gaining
0.3 percent.
Qatar's index was also knocked to a two-year low as
it flirted with the 10,000-point mark before ending a shade
above it but down 0.8 percent on the day.
BUDGETS
Investors are concerned about the implications for lower oil
prices on local economies as many states prepare to announce
their budgets for 2016, and are waiting for confirmation on
spending for next year before taking positions in local markets.
Economic growth in the United Arab Emirates in 2015 is
expected to come in lower than forecast earlier in the year, the
country's economy minister said on Tuesday.
Lower oil prices have been negative for the UAE's fiscal and
external surpluses, and the trickle down into the real economy
is the concern.
"We believe the slowdown in growth in the non-oil sector is
likely to be moderately supported by continued public sector
spending, particularly in Abu Dhabi," according to a report
published by Abu Dhabi's ADCB Securities on Tuesday.
Qatar's 2016 budget was in the final stages of preparation
and will be presented soon, Qatar's finance minister said on
Wednesday, adding Doha will use a more conservative break-even
oil price to base its budget on than the previously-used $65 a
barrel.
In Saudi Arabia, the exact date of the budget's publication
is still unknown, and much is on hold until there is greater
policy clarity from the government.
Al Khodari, a Saudi builder, said Wednesday it had
postponed a planned rights issue because it is waiting for the
kingdom's budget. It also revealed two construction contracts
with the education ministry worth 315 million riyals ($84
million) had been halted for budgetary reasons.
The contractor ended Wednesday down 0.6 percent.
BARGAIN HUNTERS
The wider Saudi index climbed 0.1 percent to 7,001
points, settling just above the psychological support level
after breaching this mark on Tuesday, as bargain hunters
supported it.
Emaar Economic City surged 9.6 percent and was one
of the most heavily-traded stocks on the exchange. It fell 3.9
percent a day earlier.
Saudi Telecom jumped 1.5 percent, rebounding after
four straight sessions of losses.
Egypt's index edged up 0.3 percent after two days
of losses.
Foreign investors overtook Arab investors as the heavy
sellers, exchange data showed. Arabs aggressively sold on
Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 3,001 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 4,084 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.8 percent to 10,019 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 7,001 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,629 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dipped 0.4 percent to 5,730 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index increased 0.4 percent at 1,213 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,503 points.
(Editing by David French and Tom Heneghan)