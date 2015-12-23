DUBAI Dec 23 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
with a firm bias on Wednesday as buying by local short-term
investors continues from the previous day and as sentiment is
supported by firm global equities and oil prices.
The Dow Jones index in the United States ended
Tuesday up almost 1 percent, and Brent crude edged up a
further 22 cents to $36.33 a barrel.
Trading voume in Dubai more than doubled on Tuesday, a
positive short-term technical signal, as the index
climbed 1.5 percent.
However the approach of the Christmas holiday period, when
many foreign investors will become less active, and the looming
release of Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget, now expected on
Monday, look likely to limit the size of any further gains in
the Gulf for now.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman is due to give a major speech on
his agenda at the advisory Shura Council on Wednesday, but it is
not clear whether he will announce any policy details, and he
may instead outline his priorities in general terms.
In Egypt, the central bank on Tuesday tightened trade
financing regulations to support local manufacturing and ease
the ballooning trade deficit.
Local banks will have to obtain import documents directly
from foreign banks, instead of from the clients, and importers
will have to provide 100 percent cash deposits on letters of
credit for imports instead of the current 50 percent; medicine
and food as well as manufacturing components and machinery are
excluded from this rule.
Egyptian manufacturers have long complained that
unscrupulous importers put artificially low values on customs
bills to avoid duties, so the new rules may be seen by investors
as positive for manuacturing shares. [ID:nL8N14B2EN}
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)