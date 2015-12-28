DUBAI Dec 28 Dubai's stock market slipped early
on Monday as regional investors diverted their attention to
Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget announcement, due in the
afternoon, while Qatar and Abu Dhabi were steady in lethargic
trade.
Late on Sunday, Dubai announced plans to raise state
spending by 12 percent in 2016 compared to its 2015 budget plan
as it invests in infrastructure to sustain economic growth,
while continuing to balance its budget.
This failed to boost Dubai's stock index, which
fell 0.9 percent as only one-third of listed stocks traded.
Emaar Properties and Arabtec retreated 2.4
percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
The Saudi budget, which may include spending cuts that have
implications for economies throughout the region, is expected to
be announced around 1200 GMT.
Abu Dhabi's bourse oscillated narrowly around
Sunday's close in early trade with only six active stocks among
the 61 listed. Blue chips Etisalat and Union National
Bank were the only two gainers, rising 2.0 and 0.3
percent.
In Qatar, the index rose 0.3 percent in thin trade as
international portfolio managers were largely absent because of
the year-end holiday season. Gainers outnmunbered losers seven
to four with the industrial sector's Aamal Co and
Qatar Islamic Bank advancing 2.4 and 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)