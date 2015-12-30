DUBAI Dec 30 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
rise on Wednesday as an initial, negative reaction to the 2016
state budget fades and investors focus more on the positives.
Other Middle East markets may move sideways because of soft oil
and global equities prices.
The Saudi index fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as
retail investors reacted negatively to the budget announcement,
which included spending cuts, rises in fuel, natural gas
feedstock and electricity prices, and tax hikes.
Companies have started estimating the damage to their bottom
lines; Saudi Basic Industries said on Wednesday that
its costs would rise 5 percent in 2016, while Saudi Arabian
Fertilizer Co said costs would rise 8 percent and
Saudi Cement estimated a 68 million riyal ($18.1
million) cost increase.
However, those cost hikes were at least partially factored
into stock prices before the budget announcement, and they are
slightly smaller than some analysts had been estimating.
So investors may focus on Wednesday on the positives in the
budget, including the fact it shows the government's willingness
to adopt difficult reforms to address a huge deficit caused by
low oil prices. As such, it could help to sustain confidence in
the riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar.
"The knee-jerk reaction at the market opening yesterday was
a result of nervous investors selling off in fear the cuts in
subsidies would be detrimental to company earnings," said
Mohammed Shabbir, head of equity funds and portfolios at
Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank.
Other companies that are not directly impacted by the
budget, such as banks, insurance and mid-sized companies, may
find support from bargain-buyers, he added.
The Saudi index already began rebounding from its lows on
Tuesday, closing at 6,931 points compared to its intra-day low
of 6,756 points. It faces minor technical resistance at 7,089
points, its late December high, and stronger support at 6,672
points, the December low.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia)