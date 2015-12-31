DUBAI Dec 31 Most Gulf stock markets opened
soft on Thursday with very few new incentives to trade and Dubai
focusing on low-priced shares favoured by short-term
speculators.
The Dubai index fell 0.7 percent with seven of the
10 most heavily traded stocks priced below 1 dirham, including
GFH Financial, the most active share, which lost 0.2
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat as First Gulf Bank
dropped 0.4 percent but National Bank of Abu Dhabi
climbed 0.6 percent.
Qatar dropped 0.4 percent with much activity again
focusing on speculative stocks favoured by local retail
investors, such as the most active share Salam International
Investment, down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)