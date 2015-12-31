DUBAI Dec 31 Most Gulf stock markets opened soft on Thursday with very few new incentives to trade and Dubai focusing on low-priced shares favoured by short-term speculators.

The Dubai index fell 0.7 percent with seven of the 10 most heavily traded stocks priced below 1 dirham, including GFH Financial, the most active share, which lost 0.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index was flat as First Gulf Bank dropped 0.4 percent but National Bank of Abu Dhabi climbed 0.6 percent.

Qatar dropped 0.4 percent with much activity again focusing on speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors, such as the most active share Salam International Investment, down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)