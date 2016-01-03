DUBAI Jan 3 Gulf markets look set to
consolidate on Sunday as they continue confronting the prospect
of economic austerity this year, while Dubai's bourse may pull
back if heavyweight Emaar Properties faces selling
pressure after its Address Hotel was shut by a major fire on New
Year's Eve.
Oil prices rose on Thursday but fell as much as 35 percent
for the year after a race to pump by Middle East crude producers
and U.S. shale oil drillers created an unprecedented global glut
that may take through 2016 to clear.
This is expected to mean spending and subsidy cuts in most
Gulf economies and tax rises in some, though the United Arab
Emirates, having acted earlier than other countries and having a
more diverse economy, may be relatively untouched.
Oman's government plans to cut subsidy spending by almost
two-thirds this year to help tackle a budget deficit caused by
low oil prices, the finance ministry said late on Saturday,
releasing more details of an austerity budget.
"Austerity measures are necessary to put the Gulf markets on
a long-term sustainable path," said Mohammad al-Shammasi, head
of asset management at Riyadh-based Derayah Financial.
"In the near term we expect an adjustement period that may
hurt certain companies - this will be about the survival of the
leanest."
Saudi builder Al Khodari said on Sunday that fuel
and electricity subsidy cuts would raise its operating costs by
44.3 million riyals ($11.8 million) between 2016 and 2020.
Mobily may trade lower after the Saudi market
regulator referred a number of suspects to the Bureau of
Investigation and Public Prosecution over the restatement of its
accounts.
In Dubai, Emaar may be sold because of concern that
indefinite closure of its flagship hotel could hurt earnings for
a while. In a statement, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar said the
hotel would be rebuilt but did not discuss the potential
financial impact on the company of the disaster.
