DUBAI Jan 3 Gulf markets look set to consolidate on Sunday as they continue confronting the prospect of economic austerity this year, while Dubai's bourse may pull back if heavyweight Emaar Properties faces selling pressure after its Address Hotel was shut by a major fire on New Year's Eve.

Oil prices rose on Thursday but fell as much as 35 percent for the year after a race to pump by Middle East crude producers and U.S. shale oil drillers created an unprecedented global glut that may take through 2016 to clear.

This is expected to mean spending and subsidy cuts in most Gulf economies and tax rises in some, though the United Arab Emirates, having acted earlier than other countries and having a more diverse economy, may be relatively untouched.

Oman's government plans to cut subsidy spending by almost two-thirds this year to help tackle a budget deficit caused by low oil prices, the finance ministry said late on Saturday, releasing more details of an austerity budget.

"Austerity measures are necessary to put the Gulf markets on a long-term sustainable path," said Mohammad al-Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh-based Derayah Financial.

"In the near term we expect an adjustement period that may hurt certain companies - this will be about the survival of the leanest."

Saudi builder Al Khodari said on Sunday that fuel and electricity subsidy cuts would raise its operating costs by 44.3 million riyals ($11.8 million) between 2016 and 2020.

Mobily may trade lower after the Saudi market regulator referred a number of suspects to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution over the restatement of its accounts.

In Dubai, Emaar may be sold because of concern that indefinite closure of its flagship hotel could hurt earnings for a while. In a statement, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar said the hotel would be rebuilt but did not discuss the potential financial impact on the company of the disaster. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)