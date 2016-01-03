DUBAI Jan 3 Emaar Properties shares were dumped
in heavy, early trade on Sunday after its Address Downtown
luxury hotel in Dubai was hit by a fire on New Year's Eve. This
dragged down Dubai's bourse, while other Gulf markets slipped in
sluggish trade.
Emaar Properties was down 2.5 percent at 5.55
dirhams after 45 minutes of unusually heavy trade, off a low of
5.44 dirhams.
In a brief statement, Emaar said: "The building and risk of
fire are covered by insurance so there should be no material
impact on the company as a result of this incident."
Analysts tended to agree: "The operational impact of the
fire incident on Emaar's expected 2016 revenue and earnings per
share estimates is not significant in our view," said a note by
Arqaam Capital.
Hotel group revenues in 2016 are expected to be hurt by 13
percent, while at the parent level, the effect will be far less
significant at 1 percent, the note added.
But the drop in Emaar shares nevertheless pulled down
Dubai's stock index, which fell 1.1 percent. Eight of
Dubai's 10 most heavily traded stocks were lower.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.7 percent. Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank and Aldar Properties fell 3.6
and 1.7 percent respectively.
In Qatar, Doha's benchmark slid 0.2 percent in thin
trade, with the telecommunications sector leading declines.
Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo each retreated
more than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)