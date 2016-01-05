DUBAI Jan 5 Middle East bourses may stabilise
on Tuesday after global equities and oil prices began to level
off, but any extended rebounds look unlikely given the uncertain
outlook for global economic growth and Saudi-Iran tensions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down only 0.4 percent in morning trade, while
Brent oil has edged up 0.75 percent to $37.49 per barrel.
This suggests Monday's indiscriminate selling in the Gulf
will ease. However, "the volatile trade in both equity and oil
markets is an indication that we enter 2016 with the same
downside risks from 2015," said a Riyadh-based financial expert.
Saudi Arabia's breach of ties with Iran will extend to
cutting air traffic between the countries, ending commercial
relations and barring its citizens from travel to the Islamic
republic, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on
Monday.
Although bilateral trade is small, this could create fresh
concern about the operations in Iran of Savola, one of
the few major Saudi companies with operations there. Savola's
stock fell 3.2 percent on Monday.
With most imports from Iran to Saudi Arabia going through
ports in the United Arab emirates, the shipping industry may
face a cutback in cargo, and hopes for a boom due to the lifting
of international sanctions on Iran may be dashed. Port operator
DP World may be affected.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)