DUBAI Jan 6 Middle East stock markets may be weak on Wednesday because of worries about low oil prices and instability in the global economy, which are continuing to drag down equities markets overseas.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent while oil prices are back near 11-year lows.

However, the Saudi stock index, last at 6,743 points, is close to technical support at its December low of 6,672 points and this level may hold unless there is further negative news in the market.

Major food producer Savola may recover some of its 13 percent losses over the past two days after a senior executive told Reuters that the firm plans to maintain its investments in Tehran despite Saudi Arabia's decision to cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran.

Dubai's index, last at 3,079 points, is testing minor technical support at that level, the end-December low; any close below that level would trigger a minor double top formed by the recent peaks and pointing down below 3,000 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)