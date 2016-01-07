* Saudi index sinks 4.5 pct to lowest since December 2011
* Riyal falls near record low in FX forwards market
* UAE, Qatar hit hard despite much stronger state finances
* PMIs show Saudi, UAE economies already slowing in December
* Selling in major Gulf markets almost indiscriminate
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 7 Gulf stock markets fell sharply on
Thursday, with Saudi Arabia plunging more than 4 percent and
other major markets losing at least 3 percent, because of a
fresh slide of oil prices and worries about the health of the
regional and global economies.
Brent oil sank more than 4 percent to below $33 a
barrel for the first time since April 2004. That was lower than
many investors expected just a few days ago and if such prices
persist, Gulf state finances will come under fresh pressure.
Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget, released last week,
projected an $87 billion deficit - assuming oil averaging about
$40. Lower prices could force Riyadh to deplete its foreign
reserves faster, adding to investor jitters.
This prospect caused the Saudi riyal to hit a record low
aginst the U.S. dollar in the one-year forwards market
on Thursday, while the cost of insuring against a Saudi
sovereign debt default rose.
The Saudi stock index sank 4.5 percent, its biggest
daily drop since August, to close at 6,225 points, its lowest
finish since December 2011. It closed within just 35 points of
the day's low.
Only three out of 166 traded Saudi stocks rose. Second-tier
banks were hit particularly hard on concern about an economic
slowdown; Al Jazira Bank dropped 5.8 percent.
United Electronics, a popular play on Saudi
consumer demand, plunged 9.4 percent.
Heavily weighted petrochemical stocks sagged as cheap oil
will erode producers' margins, and because of worries about
demand in China. Also, the Saudi state budget sought to save
money by hiking natural gas feedstock prices for the industry.
Blue chip Saudi Basic Industries lost 3.2 percent
and the sector's index sank 3.3 percent.
"The multi-year low oil prices, weak demand in key markets
and the recent change in feedstock prices are expected to
significantly impact the sector's profitability in 2016,"
analysts at NCB Capital said in a note.
They estimated the sector's net income would fall 13.6
percent this year, with gross profit margins hit by between 2
and 8 percentage points. They also said the profit fall could be
more severe if China's economy weakened or oil prices averaged
less than $52 a barrel this year.
Advanced Petrochemical rose 1.2 percent, however,
after NCB Capital upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral",
citing a favourable feedstock mix, its operating efficiency and
an attractive dividend yield.
Analysts at Al Jazira Capital said Advanced Petrochemical,
which uses liquid gas feedstock, would outperform producers
using ethane as feedstock; the domestic price of ethane rose to
$1.75 per million British thermal units from 75 U.S. cents in
the state budget.
The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing
Managers' Index, published on Thursday, showed growth in the
non-oil private sector falling to its slowest pace in December
since the survey was launched in August 2009.
The slowdown appears to have been caused by a cut-back in
Saudi state spending late last year. The 2016 budget contained
more cuts, and additional austerity steps could be taken if oil
continues falling.
"We suspect that this is probably just a sign of things to
come," London-based Capital Economics said in a report on the
Saudi PMI, predicting that a fiscal squeeze would reduce growth
further this year.
Economies and governments in the United Arab Emirates and
Qatar, which have stronger state finances, look better placed to
cope with an era of low oil prices. But their markets were
caught up in the sell-off too, as weakness in Saudi Arabia could
have an impact throughout the region.
The Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers' Index for
December, published on Thursday, showed business activity growth
in the UAE slowing to a 40-month low.
Dubai's index tumbled 3.4 percent in an almost
indiscriminate sell-off; blue chip Emaar Properties
sank 5.4 percent. Telecommunications firm du was bought
as a defensive stock, however, rising 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi dropped 3.2 percent in a broad sell-off.
Qatar lost 3.0 percent; drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services, the most heavily traded stock,
tumbled 6.3 percent.
Egypt's market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index plunged 4.5 percent to 6,225 points.
DUBAI
* The index tumbled 3.4 percent to 2,966 points.
ABU DHABI
The index dropped 3.2 percent to 4,135 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 3.0 percent to 9,767 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 5,475 points.
OMAN
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,365 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 1,202 points.