DUBAI Jan 10 United Arab Emirates stock markets were mixed in thin volumes while Qatar fell in early trade on Sunday as investors remained wary of low oil prices and a slump in global equity markets because of a deceleration in the Chinese economy.

Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties was flat after two days of falls, while local speculators' favourite GFH Financial gained 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi ADI> climbed 0.7 percent on the back of a rebound by First Gulf Bank, which gained 2.1 percent following a 5.6 percent tumble on Thursday. Other major stocks barely moved.

Qatar's index dropped 1.2 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, hit hard by the weakness of oil prices, fell a further 3.4 percent to a 27-month low of 43.50 riyals.

Among other losing stocks, Qatar Commercial Bank and Barwa Real Estate each slid 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)