DUBAI Jan 10 United Arab Emirates stock markets
were mixed in thin volumes while Qatar fell in early trade on
Sunday as investors remained wary of low oil prices and a slump
in global equity markets because of a deceleration in the
Chinese economy.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar
Properties was flat after two days of falls, while
local speculators' favourite GFH Financial gained 0.6
percent.
Abu Dhabi ADI> climbed 0.7 percent on the back of a
rebound by First Gulf Bank, which gained 2.1 percent
following a 5.6 percent tumble on Thursday. Other major stocks
barely moved.
Qatar's index dropped 1.2 percent as drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, hit hard by the
weakness of oil prices, fell a further 3.4 percent to a 27-month
low of 43.50 riyals.
Among other losing stocks, Qatar Commercial Bank
and Barwa Real Estate each slid 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)