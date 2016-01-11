DUBAI Jan 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended losses on Monday to reach a new four-year low as investors sold off ahead of earnings season, while Egypt's market was mixed in thin trade.

Saudi's bourse was down 1.2 percent at 6,020 points as of 0900 GMT after briefly breaching the critical 6,000 level. It has fallen 12.8 percent this year and hit its lowest level since October 2011 in early trade.

"Technical indicators show the index is oversold but remains in a downtrend, a break below 6,000 could trigger further declines" said a note by Saudi's Riyad Capital.

The banking sector fell 0.6 percent, taking its losses to 9.8 percent in 2016. National Commercial Bank (NCB), the largest bank by assets, dropped 2.2 percent and Bank Albilad slumped 4.1 percent.

Investors seem reluctant to buy stocks ahead of fourth quarter earnings, which will likely reveal the impact of reduced state income on the private sector following a renewed slump in oil prices.

"Saudi banks' net profit momentum is decelerating," said a note from Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.

Customer deposits are soft and low crude prices are tightening bank liquidity, but some lenders are cutting costs to boost returns, the note added.

Shares in Almarai tumbled 4.7 percent to 66.50 riyals, heading towards their lowest close since April 2014. The kingdom's largest dairy producer sunk 10 percent on Sunday after it said utility price hikes would add around 300 million riyals ($79.94 million) to costs in 2016.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Almarai will make a fourth-quarter profit of 480.2 million riyals, up 12.2 percent year-on-year.

Petrochemical sector gave back Sunday's gains, with heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) falling 2.2 percent to drag the sector index 1.6 percent lower.

Egypt's bourse seesawed in a narrow trading range and was down 0.5 percent at 6,746 points as of 0907 GMT.

Arabia Investment Development Financial and GB Auto were among gainers, rising 1.3 and 0.9 percent, while investment bank EFG Hermes plunged 8.3 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)