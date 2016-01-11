DUBAI Jan 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market
extended losses on Monday to reach a new four-year low as
investors sold off ahead of earnings season, while Egypt's
market was mixed in thin trade.
Saudi's bourse was down 1.2 percent at 6,020 points
as of 0900 GMT after briefly breaching the critical 6,000 level.
It has fallen 12.8 percent this year and hit its lowest level
since October 2011 in early trade.
"Technical indicators show the index is oversold but remains
in a downtrend, a break below 6,000 could trigger further
declines" said a note by Saudi's Riyad Capital.
The banking sector fell 0.6 percent, taking its
losses to 9.8 percent in 2016. National Commercial Bank
(NCB), the largest bank by assets, dropped 2.2 percent
and Bank Albilad slumped 4.1 percent.
Investors seem reluctant to buy stocks ahead of fourth
quarter earnings, which will likely reveal the impact of reduced
state income on the private sector following a renewed slump in
oil prices.
"Saudi banks' net profit momentum is decelerating," said a
note from Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.
Customer deposits are soft and low crude prices are
tightening bank liquidity, but some lenders are cutting costs to
boost returns, the note added.
Shares in Almarai tumbled 4.7 percent to 66.50
riyals, heading towards their lowest close since April 2014. The
kingdom's largest dairy producer sunk 10 percent on Sunday after
it said utility price hikes would add around 300 million riyals
($79.94 million) to costs in 2016.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Almarai will
make a fourth-quarter profit of 480.2 million riyals, up 12.2
percent year-on-year.
Petrochemical sector gave back Sunday's gains, with
heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) falling 2.2
percent to drag the sector index 1.6 percent lower.
Egypt's bourse seesawed in a narrow trading range
and was down 0.5 percent at 6,746 points as of 0907 GMT.
Arabia Investment Development Financial and GB
Auto were among gainers, rising 1.3 and 0.9 percent,
while investment bank EFG Hermes plunged 8.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)