DUBAI Jan 12 Petrochemical stocks could bolster Saudi Arabia's benchmark on Tuesday, while other Middle East bourses will be lacklustre as selling pressure ebbs and buyers await fourth-quarter results.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) may extend gains, following Monday's 3.3 percent climb, after the company said production at an affiliate's polyacetal plant will start in 2017.

National Industrialization Co (Tasnee), another Saudi petrochemical producer, expects to cut costs to improve profitability towards the end of 2016 and by early next year, its chief executive said on Monday.

Tasnee had warned increases in energy and gas feedstock prices would impact its 2016 results by around 190 million riyals ($50.7 million). The stock jumped 3.2 percent on Monday, but is still down 9.4 percent year-to-date.

Saudi's petrochemical sector, which makes up more than one-fifth of the total market value, has recently been the primary influencer on the kingdom's benchmark performance, which has fallen 10.6 percent this year.

But the announcements from SABIC and Tasnee could shift sentiment and ease investor gloom over the prolonged slump in oil prices.

Other Middle East markets may steady after recent declines as selling pressure eases, although there seems little chance of a sustained rebound with acute uncertainty over the long-term direction of energy and equity markets worldwide.

"Asset managers are hesitant about taking long positions in Gulf markets," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager.

Brent crude was down 2.7 percent at $30.72 at 0545 GMT as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls.

Asian stocks were mixed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.4 percent higher but still stood near a four-year low touched on Monday. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent. Chinese stocks swung around in volatile opening trades. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)