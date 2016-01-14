DUBAI Jan 14 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt fell sharply early on Thursday after Brent oil dropped below $30 a barrel to 12-year lows and global equity markets resumed their downtrend.

Petrochemical stocks pulled the Saudi stock index 2.0 percent lower in the first half hour of trade. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical tumbled 6.4 percent after it reported a net loss for the fourth quarter - its largest since it listed in 2007, according to a note by NCB Capital.

The company is an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), whose shares fell 2.2 percent.

Major lenders National Commercial Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi rose 1.0 and 0.2 percent respectively after their quarterly earnings beat forecasts.

But the balance sheets of both recorded falls in deposits in the last three months of 2015, showing how lower oil prices are squeezing lenders' liquidity.

Food producer Halwani Brothers climbed 5.0 percent after reporting a 63 percent rise in net profit.

Cairo's benchmark index extended Wednesday's sharp sell-off, falling 3.1 percent and taking its yearly losses to around 14 percent.

All stocks retreated as foreign funds resumed Wednesday's aggressive redemptions. Western asset managers' favourites Commercial International Bank and Global Telecom tumbled 4.5 and 2.9 percent.

"The local and regional traders are too scared to enter and buy up the stocks that are being dumped, because they are waiting for the panic sell-off triggered by the foreign funds to settle," said a Cairo-based trader. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)